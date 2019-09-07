MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) A weak disturbance to our west will bring an increased risk of showers tonight and through the day Sunday. It appears decent weather seems favorable during the Ironman Madison triathlon tomorrow. Temperatures will start out in the 50's and rise to the middle 60's late day. If you plan to cheer on participants, you should bring an umbrella just in case, but I don't think we are looking at a washout.
Ironman Wisconsin triathlon forecast
By Dylan Robichaud |
Posted: Sat 9:47 PM, Sep 07, 2019