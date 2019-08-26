Is Rey going to the Dark Side? New Star Wars trailer drops

Is Rey going to the Dark Side? Is this just an image from a dream? Does she have an evil twin?

Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Photo Date: 2019 (Source: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Fan theories are beginning to swirl over a so-called special look for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" that dropped Monday. The footage originally was shared at Disney's D23 Expo over the weekend.

About half the trailer is clips from episodes 1 through 6, beginning with the original trilogy and then the prequels. Clips from the current trilogy's first two installments are followed by new footage from the upcoming release.

Rey and Kylo Ren engage in an epic lightsaber battle among crashing waves.

C-3PO pops up with glowing, red eyes.

Rey slices trees apart throwing her lightsaber like a boomerang.

And then the biggest surprise of them all: The reveal of "Dark Rey."

The trailer goes dark for a few seconds to reveal Rey's face, lit up in the red glow of a menacing double lightsaber. She's dressed in an ominous black cape and robes.

And that's the last image of the upcoming movie we're left with as the Star Wars title screen closes out the trailer.

There's only one way to know for sure what it all means, and that's to watch the movie when it comes to theaters Dec. 20.

In the meantime, we'll satisfy our curiosity and impatience with wild fan theories. May the Force be with us all.

