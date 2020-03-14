Is it safe to eat out at restaurants during the outbreak?

Though most events and local attractions were closed downtown Saturday, there were still plenty of restaurants on State Street open for business.

Health officials tell NBC15 that if you are not in a high risk group, it's okay to go out to eat if you take some extra precautions.

Public health Dane County recommends if you do go out to eat, try to pick tables farther away from others or just order take out. Be sure to wash your hands before and after your meal and again when you get home.

Diners told us they were happy to get out of the house this weekend. Restaurant owners we spoke to Saturday say their workers are making sure to wash their hands more often than normal to keep customers safe.

