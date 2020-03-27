'Isolate Now': Madison mayor calls public to take "Safer at Home" order seriously

Madison's mayor and the Dane County executive are ordering everyone in the community to "isolate now" in a determined effort to halt the spread of COVID-19 in our area.

In a letter to the public, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said that the community has now "hit a critical point in our response to COVID-19." They are now urging residents to strictly obey Gov. Evers's "Safer at Home" order and "to immediately take further steps to reduce their travel and in person interaction."

The lawmakers add that while the number of confirmed cases sits at 138 in Dane County, "it is safe to assume that there are many more cases that are out in the community but not confirmed," according to the letter.

"If you are in contact with other people for any reason you should assume that you may be exposed and that you may be spreading the disease," Rhodes-Conway and Parisi said.

The leaders insist that right now, there are still not enough personal protective equipment in the quantities required, nor efficient and available testing for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

“The consequences of your actions may be life or death. The virus doesn’t spread itself, people are spreading it; we are spreading it. Madison and Dane County are calling on everyone in Dane County to take this seriously and do their part,” said Rhodes-Conway.

“It is going to get worse before it gets better. Given the rise in the number of people we have identified with COVID-19, we know that it is here and spreading quickly,” said Parisi.

As always, authorities urge the public to follow Public Health Madison & Dane County’s recommendations to monitor themselves for symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat. If you do have these symptoms, you are asked to isolate yourself.