Isolated showers Thursday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) Today we're going to look at sun filled skies with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80's. There will be an increase in cloud coverage this afternoon as a weather system approaches us from the west. This is a weak front, which means we're only looking at a 20-30% chance of rain this afternoon with the best likelihood after midnight tonight. Rain chances will continue early Friday morning before we see decreasing cloudiness for the afternoon and evening hours.

 