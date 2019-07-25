Isolated showers into Friday morning

A weak disturbance will pass through the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Rainfall will be extremely light and under a tenth of an inch. In fact, most places will remain dry. An additional chance of an isolated shower is possible through the day on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A better chance of wet weather will arrive by Sunday and Monday. This will be along a cold front. Highs this weekend will be into the upper 80s with humid conditions. By early next week, high temperatures could struggle to hit that 80 degree mark.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users