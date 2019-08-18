Isolated storms possible Sunday afternoon

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO SCATTERED SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will end this morning with only an isolated showers possible during the afternoon. Beautiful weather is expected tomorrow with sunshine and low humidity.

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY IN THE MORNING.

HIGH: 82

WIND: S 10-15

TONIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDINESS.

LOW: 59

WIND: N 5

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 81

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 86

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 79