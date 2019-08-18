Isolated storms possible Sunday afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO SCATTERED SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will end this morning with only an isolated showers possible during the afternoon. Beautiful weather is expected tomorrow with sunshine and low humidity.
TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY IN THE MORNING.
HIGH: 82
WIND: S 10-15
TONIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDINESS.
LOW: 59
WIND: N 5
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 81
TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.
HIGH: 86
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 79