'It is saving lives': Evers asks high court to throw out 'Safer at Home' lawsuit

Arguing the ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions have saved lives, the Evers Administration urged the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit by the Republican-led legislature that seeks to block an extension of the order.

“This lawsuit puts people’s lives at risk by trying to take away Safer at Home, the best and most effective tool we have to save lives and prevent our hospitals from being overrun,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement announcing the filing.

The state’s Justice Department and Department of Health Services worked together on the response, telling the high court Wisconsin’s pandemic law gives DHS the power to close schools, bar mass gatherings, and set rules to stop the spread of communicable disease. The agencies note that every other state has a similar law and, so far, at least 41 other states have also taken such steps under those laws.

They contend the lawsuit is asking the Court to implement a “lengthy administrative rulemaking process” that would have made it difficult to keep pace with the spread of COVID-19.

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) challenged the revised order last week, saying the Evers Administration’s move “denied the people a voice.” At the time, they said Evers' Office overreached by extending until May 26 the order, which was set to expire last Friday, and by doing so, left the Legislature no choice but to ask the Supreme Court.

"Wisconsinites deserve certainty, transparency, and a plan to end the constant stream of executive orders that are eroding both the economy and their liberty even as the state is clearly seeing a decline in COVID infections," they argued in a joint statement.

“Deadly viruses don’t wait around while bureaucrats and politicians jump through procedural hoops. An effective response requires swift action by public health experts, which is why state law gives DHS the power to act quickly to stop the pandemic and save lives,” Gov. Evers contended on Tuesday.

Evers’ Office pointed out the Legislature has only met once in the four weeks since he submitted a proposal for how the state should respond to the pandemic and help support businesses. During that session, Wisconsin lawmakers passed a COVID-19 bill following the passage of the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package.

It added that since Gov. Evers originally declared a public health emergency, the Assembly Health Committee and Senate Committee on Health and Human Services have not met.