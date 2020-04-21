'It was absolutely terrifying': Woman relives apartment fire that left dozens without home

Dozens of people are still picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their Madison apartment building on Saturday. The 24-unit apartment building on Muir Field Road was declared uninhabitable.

Dina Terskikh and her husband were home in their apartment on the third floor that afternoon.

"He was in bed, I was doing my house stuff," Terskikh said, adding it was a normal Saturday for them.

Then Terskikh heard a loud noise.

"It felt like bricks fell on the roof or something like this," she remembered.

She ran to the living room to see what happened.

"I saw a huge fire just coming to our balcony," Terskikh described, adding, "It was absolutely terrifying."

Terskikh yelled for her husband, and the two grabbed their cat and ran out.

"That's the last time I see my place the way it is," Terskikh said.

Hours later, firefighters rescued what they could from the couple's apartment.

"The firefighters were amazing, they were so kind, so patient," Terskikh said.

They found a few of Terskikh's paintings. Terskikh said she left them at a friend's house, and she is not sure what condition they are in. She said she hopes her favorite one will still be presentable.

Terskikh added that she knows a lot was lost in the fire. She had books from her childhood and things she bought with her mom on a trip to Moscow.

"Things like this, it really brings those memories and those things are gone. They were in the living room, and I will never see them again," she explained.

However, firefighters also found Terskikh's engagement ring, one of the few things she hoped survived.

"The ring is a symbol of us being together as a family," Terskikh said, tearing up. "My husband is my family and I can't imagine if something happened to him."

The Red Cross also stepped in to help Terskikh and the other families. They helped set up Terskikh and her husband in a local hotel for a few nights.

"We'll work with the rest of the people involved and make sure they're taken care of in the days ahead," said Justin Kern, Communications Officer for the Red Cross of Wisconsin.

Terskikh said she is grateful for all the support from first responders, friends, family and even strangers.

"I said thank you probably a million times today and that won't be enough," she said Monday.

However, she still is not sure what comes next for her and her family.

"I just really hope we'll find a place soon that we can call our home," she said.

Kern told NBC15 the Red Cross is working with the apartment property manager and other Dane County agencies to help families find permanent housing and get back on their feet.

In total, 62 people lost their homes in the fire, including several families with young children. The Madison Fire Department is still investigating what started the fire, though they believe it was accidental.