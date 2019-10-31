‘It was bad:’ Boy who survived hit-and-run crash at 22nd and Center is home from hospital

The 10-year-old boy who survived a hit-and-run crash at 22nd and Center in Milwaukee came home from the hospital on Thursday, Oct. 31. His two young cousins who were also hit did not survive.

Drevyze Rayford is on his way to making a full recovery. But the emotional trauma he suffered will take much longer to heal.

"It was bad because my stomach was hurting and my foot was hurting," Rayford said.

After a long week at Children's Wisconsin, Rayford is now home with his family.

"I'm happy," Rayford said.

The 10-year-old is recovering physically from a fractured forehead, shoulder, hip and pelvis, a punctured lung and a painful surgery to reconstruct his nose. But the emotional healing from what he saw is only just beginning.

"We were at the park," Rayford said. "I said, 'Let's go home.'"

Rayford was walking his cousins, 6-year-old Alisa Gee and 4-year-old Amea Gee, legally across the street when police say a driver failed to stop at a red light at 22nd and Center.

"The car that hit us -- by the time we was crossing the street, it hurry up and zoomed and it hit them and then it hit me," Rayford said. "He slowed down when he got to the corner, but still zoomed. He slowed down and waited for us to get in the street, and then he hit us."

Rayford remembers waking up in shock and hearing his mother crying.

"I couldn't think or nothing," Rayford said.

His cousins did not survive.

"When he hit us, I was still, Mea let go of my hand and I was still holding Lisa. Then I let her go because the car hit her. And then it hit me," Rayford said.

Rayford's mother and father ask for prayers -- and for city leaders and police to do more about drivers breaking the law.