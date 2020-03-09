Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus

A lonely passenger leaves Milan main train station, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China's playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a quarantine decree early Sunday for the country's prosperous north. Areas under lockdown include Milan, Italy's financial hub and the main city in Lombardy, and Venice, the main city in the neighboring Veneto region. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
By  | 
Posted:

MILAN (AP) -- Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he is restricting travel  nationwide to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Conte said Monday night a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate they need to work, have health conditions or other limited legitimate reasons to travel outside their home areas.

He said the restrictions will take effect on Tuesday and like those in northern Italy will last until April 3. 

Pubs had been closed in northern Italy, with eateries and cafes also ordered to close at dusk. Now that crackdown is extended to the entire country.  

 