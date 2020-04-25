It's a no-show at this year's Mifflin St. Block Party

As expected, Mifflin Street in Madison was empty after the annual block party there was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Last week, the Madison Police Department stated that they plan on issuing citations to anyone who does not live on the Mifflin Street area on Saturday, April 25, and that officers notified people who live in the area and landlords who own property there that “festivities will not be tolerated.”

Clearly students took the order to heart and chose not to take part in this year's Mifflin Street Block Party, which typically is a day known for hard-drinking, hard-partying, outdoor music and a celebration of all things college life.

The above photo shows the contrast between the party in 2019, and in the same spot, this year.

NBC15 News crews who visited the famed street in downtown Madison on Friday only saw a few Madison police officers patrolling the area.

The Mifflin Street Block Party started in 1969 as a protest against the Vietnam War, and over the years became one of two large parties held by students attending UW-Madison. In recent years, its hard-partying reputation has been tuned down to avoid excessive roughhousing.