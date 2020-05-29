'It’s been a rocky road’; Homeless student graduates as valedictorian in Florida

A Florida student says he has overcome a lot of hardships to graduate as the valedictorian of his 2020 class despite being homeless.

Martin Folsom, a student at A. Philip Randolph Career Academies in Jacksonville, Florida, has served as class president his freshman through senior year,

Now, Folsom is graduating at the top of his class as Valedictorian.

“It’s been a rocky road, a lot of hardships. But seeing myself now about to graduate, about to go to college – it feels good knowing all the stuff I’ve done was worth it,” Folsom said.

His story is one of triumph in challenging times, as he has been homeless and spent time living in shelters with his mother through his school career.

Folsom now plans to study Accounting and Finance at Valdosta State University in Georgia.