"It's cheesy!" Fans embrace Mallards becoming "Wisconsin Cheese Curds"

The Madison Mallards are paying homeage to the state they love dearly, Wisconsin. They are going to be the "Wisconsin Cheese Curds" every Thursday in July.

The name change had fans saying, "Holy Cow!" They think the jersey designs were a home run.

"I like the Badger red on them. It is fitting with the name," Heather Due said.

The second game will be the following Thursday, July 18. Not only will it be the Wisconsin Cheese Curds second game, but there is also a Brew Pub Pizza sublimated shirsey giveaway, as well as Group Health Cooperative pre-game puppy yoga with Custom Canines.

The final game for the Wisconsin Cheese Curds will be played on July 25, our Christmas in July presented by The Payroll Company with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

To purchase merchandise or tickets for the game, website.