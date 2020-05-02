It’s gardening season: Mazomanie shop sees record sales

A beautiful weekend for yard work has brought big business for a local shop.

Renee Zaman, owner of Mazo Hardware in Mazomanie, said she saw her sales nearly double the daily average on Friday, when the garden center opened for the season.

“I put in 12 plus hours a day,” Zaman said. “We have record sales that I’ve never seen before in my ten-and-a-half years here as owner.”

With fewer gardening shops open under the Safer at Home order, Zaman said customers are flocking to her store, so much so that she needs more hands to keep up.

She adds that she fears a shortage looming. “Our supply chain through our wholesalers have been challenged, and that will continue. I just know that there's going to be a shift in the economy, and I don’t know exactly what that will mean for our store.”

The shop has made some changes to enforce social distancing. There are, for example, markers on the ground to keep customers 6 feet apart from each other. Employees are also sanitizing surfaces more often, according to the owner.

Customers like Amanda Pope were eager to shop for plants, saying “It's pretty much the best thing we can do right now-- be active outside and enjoy this beautiful weather.”

Pope explained, “We’re putting some effort into keeping up with our yardwork and making things look pretty. It brings a good energy to our day and our weekend.”

