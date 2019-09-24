‘It’s overwhelming:’ New Berlin man killed in freak accident during hunting trip in Idaho

A New Berlin, Wis. man was killed in a freak accident during a hunting trip in Idaho. He left behind two young sons in need of support.

Chris Perow, 33, spent a lot of time at Emigh Playfield in Milwaukee. It's where he met his wife, and where his teammates on Tuesday, Sept. 24 prepared to play their first game without him.

"It's overwhelming," said Lee Mostowik. "It's tough to think about."

Perow lost his life on Sept. 18, when sheriff's officials said lightning struck a tree, and a large branch fell on his tent. He died instantly in his sleep.

"It's been rough," said Mostowik. "He was excited to go and spend some time out there."

Several years ago, Mostowik invited Perow to join his soccer team, through which he met his wife, Lauren.

"It was an instant bond," said Mostowik. "You could tell. I think Chris fell for her right away."

They were married last June.

"She is still in shock and trying to process all this," said Mostowik.