'It's very Wisconsin.' Beer and cheese celebration on Saturday

A day filled with beer and cheese, what more could Wisconsinites want?

The Isthmus Beer and Cheese fest is celebrating 11 years on Saturday. As the event has grown, so has the craft beer scene in Wisconsin.

"Madison was actually ahead of the curve compared to other cities, even Milwaukee, when it comes to craft beer," One Barrel's Adam Ginsberg said.

Ginsberg took his love for beer and turned it into a career. Starting in the late 90's working for a micro brewpub, he eventually made his way to One Barrel and has witnessed the rise of craft breweries in the Madison area.

"Such a huge thirst for craft beer. There is enough room for all of us," Ginsberg said.

One Barrel is one of the 130+ beers that will be at the Beer and Cheese Fest on Saturday. In addition to the beer, there will be 17 different cheese companies, mainly from Wisconsin, at the event.

"We're all about local companies," Isthmus' Chelsey Dequaine said.

Dequaine says this is the event's largest year. They are sold out of VIP tickets and expect to sell out of general admission tickets too. You can learn more here