Tonight at 10: "It's way more than bald headed babies" - The raw and honest side of cancer treatment

Shining a light on the darkness of cancer – that’s what the Leukemia and Lymphoma society of Wisconsin is doing with its annual Light the Night Walk. For the last 70 years, LLS has been working to raise funds for research of new therapies and treatments for blood cancers.

Liam Sanborn is this year's featured hero for the Madison Area Light the Night Event. Liam is four-years-old and is an ALL survivor and a CML fighter.

On Thursday, at Warner Park in Madison, attendees are invited to enjoy music, network with other LLS volunteers, and hear inspirational stories – including one from this year’s honored hero, Liam Sanborn.

Liam is 4 years old. At just 11 months, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). He was in and out of hospitals. He ended his maintenance nearly two years later on December 14, 2017. But the celebration didn’t last long.

Less than four weeks later, Liam was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). A cancer that is rarely found in children and is more common in adults.

“The deck is stacked against us,” said Ashley Sanborn, Liam’s mother. “Liam has exhausted a lot of his options.”

Sanborn remembers the doctors laying out the options when Liam’s journey first began. There were just three options.

“He succeeded through option one, but immediately got a new cancer diagnosis,” she said.

That eliminated one option. She remembers the heartbreaking feeling of losing ‘two card hands in one day.’

“We are now doing chemo, and we have one option left,” said Sanborn.

If the chemo fails, the final option is a transplant. It’s something Sanborn says is very dangerous and can be fatal because it essentially leaves Liam without an immune system.

On Wednesday night, only on NBC15 News at 10, the Sanborns invite NBC15’s Amy Pflugshaupt and photographer Curt Lenz as they share the raw and honest side of cancer treatment. It’s a side that many people never see, but the Sanborns believe it crucial for everyone to understand what families fighting cancer go through.

“It’s more than just bald babies,” said Sanborn.

Click here to register for the Madison Area Light the Night Walk

Donate Now by texting: CUREMADISON to 91999

