J.J. Watt Foundation: More than 1,183 homes repaired since Hurricane Harvey

Two years later, recovery efforts are still underway in Texas and Louisiana after Hurricane Harvey.

On Thursday, former Badger and current Houston Texan J.J. Watt gave an update on how his foundation has supported recovery efforts.

According to Watt, the J.J. Watt Foundation has cleaned up, repaired or rebuilt more than 1,183 homes. His foundation also used donations to rebuild more than 970 child care centers and after school programs.

Donations also went towards the distribution of nearly 2.4 million meals, provided health services to more than 8,900 people, and distributed 337,000 prescriptions to low-income and uninsured patients.

Watt said the foundation received help from the following organizations: Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, Baker Ripley, Americares, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America, Save the Children, All Hands and Hearts, and SBP.

After Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in August 2017, Watt began an online campaign with a starting goal of $200,000. The total amount donated became more than $41 million.

Hurricane Harvey is the costliest storm on record, with damage estimated at $125 billion. Harvey hit Texas on August 25, 2107, bringing more than 60 inches of rain in five days.

Officials estimate more than 300,000 homes were damaged or destroyed.