JJ Watt out for the season

NFL star JJ Watt is done for the season after suffering torn pectoral muscle in the Texans' game on Sunday.

According to a tweet from reporter Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, Watt "will have surgery in the middle of this week to repair a torn pec that ended his season, source said"

Watt burst into the backfield and brought down running back Josh Jacobs for a loss of yardage. In the process of making the tackle, Watt suffered the injury.

Watt was in the midst of a stellar season with the Texans. The former defensive MVP will now finish the season on the injured reserve list.

Rapoport said Watt is "looking at a recovery time of 4 months or so, which puts him ready in plenty of time for OTAs and minicamp."