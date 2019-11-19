J.J. Watt plans to donate to Honor Flight all his proceeds from his new shoe

Wisconsin alum and NFL superstar J.J. Watt’s new shoes aren’t designed just to get you moving – they’re also meant to get our veterans moving, all of the way to the monuments that honor their sacrifice in Washington, D.C.

In an Twitter post plugging the launch of Reebok’s new JJ III Valor Edition, Watt announced all of his personal proceeds from the sale of the shoes will go toward Honor Flight, the organization that flies U.S. veterans to tour the nation’s capital and brings them home to the heroes’ welcome they deserve.

“My parents last weekend went with 88 veterans from Wisconsin, down to D.C. and back, and they had an unbelievable time,” Watt recounted.

Watt explained he picked the group as a way to honor his late grandfather, who served in the Korean War.

“I grew up hearing his stories about Pork Chop Hill and all his time over in Korea, so I wanted to honor him,” he said.

Reebok has also committed to donating $5 for every pair sold, up to $25,000.

In his video, Watt points out last year’s Valor edition, which benefited the Navy SEAL Foundation, was so popular it sold out three times, forcing the shoemaker to keep restocking it. So if you want a pair you might need to act quickly. You can order them here: Reebok.com/JJWatt.

