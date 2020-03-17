J.J. Watt steps up with big gift to Houston food bank

With the coronavirus straining the social services system across the country, Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt is finding a way to help out some of the most vulnerable people in his community.

The one-time Badger and his wife Kealia Ohai Watt donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the donation will provide over one million meals for those who need them most.

This isn’t the first time Watt, who grew up in Waukesha, has stepped up to help those in need.

In November, he announced he would donate all of the proceeds from his new show to Honor Flight and that came just a few months after his foundation said it had repaired more than 1,000 homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey, just to name a couple.

