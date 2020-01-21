J.J. Watt to host Saturday Night Live

Having conquered the NFL, Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt is ready to take on show biz.

The former Wisconsin Badger and current Houston Texan superstar is slated to make his debut on the SNL stage the night before the Super Bowl, February 1 on NBC.

According to the Texans, he will be the 27th athlete to host the longtime skit comedy show.

Watt's no stranger to comedy, the team pointed out, having cut his chops playing a soccer coach in 2016's "Bad Moms" and a football player (naturally) in Ang Lee's "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk."

The NFL's Defensive Player of the Year also played himself in three episodes of the "The League" on FX and on "New Girl."

Country star Luke Combs will be the musical guest that night.

