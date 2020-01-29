J.J. Watt's busy getting ready for his Saturday Night Live debut

The hype ahead of Wisconsin native and NFL superstar J.J. Watt's big debut as host of Saturday Night Live this weekend is starting to grow.

The Wisconsin-native and one-time Badger started tweeting behind the scenes shots Tuesday from the famed Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center where the show happens, including one teasing a possible walk-on by John Cena.

Saturday Night Live's Twitter account also tweeted a video of Watt standing in the very spot where he will deliver his monologue in just a few nights.

The Texans defensive lineman is the 27th athlete to host an edition of SNL, according to the team. It's not his first comedic turn though. He's played a soccer coach in 2016's "Bad Moms" and a football player (naturally) in Ang Lee's "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk."

The NFL's Defensive Player of the Year also played himself in three episodes of the "The League" on FX and on "New Girl."

Country star Luke Combs will be the musical guest that night.

You won't want to miss out on all of the fun this Saturday, February 1, at 10:30 p.m. right here on NBC15.