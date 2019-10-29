J.J. Watt's surgery a success after season-ending shoulder injury

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt says surgery “went smooth” after sustaining a shoulder injury on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

“If I tweet anything crazy during the Astros game tonight, just blame it on the pain meds,” Watt tweeted Tuesday.

It was unclear how Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was injured, but he went to the locker room with about 5 ½ minutes left in the second quarter after spending a few minutes in the medical tent.

The team announced just before the start of the second half that he wouldn’t return, but they did not specify which shoulder he injured.

Watt had three tackles, including one for a loss, and swatted down a pass before he was injured.