Minor injury reported after semi truck crashes, blocks lanes on John Nolen Drive

Jack-knifed semi blocking lanes on John Nolen Drive on Wednesday morning. Courtesy: Rep. John Nygren
Updated: Wed 9:51 AM, Oct 16, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)--- Crews are working to clear lanes near downtown Madison after authorities said a semi truck "jack-knifed" on John Nolen Drive Wednesday morning.

According to Dane County Communications, the semi truck is blocking the inbound lanes of John Nolen Drive near North Shore Drive. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted in both directions as cleanup continues. According to the Madison Police Department, a minor injury was reported.




 