Minor injury reported after semi truck crashes, blocks lanes on John Nolen Drive

Crews are working to clear lanes near downtown Madison after authorities said a semi truck "jack-knifed" on John Nolen Drive Wednesday morning.

According to Dane County Communications, the semi truck is blocking the inbound lanes of John Nolen Drive near North Shore Drive. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted in both directions as cleanup continues. According to the Madison Police Department, a minor injury was reported.