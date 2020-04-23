Jaguar stolen after man leaves it running unattended, Madison police say

Car thieves did not get far with a stolen Jaguar Wednesday morning after the car’s owner used a smart key to start the vehicle and left it unattended, says Madison Police.

They were called to a home on Wintergreen Drive at 5:32 a.m. for the stolen vehicle.

The owner said he used a smart key to start it and left it running while he went inside to get ready for work.

He said the 2017 Jaguar was gone when he came back outside. He told officers the car would eventually shut down with no key in side.

Officers found his car in a disabled parking stall on North Thompson Drive apartment complex a couple hours later.