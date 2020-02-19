James Patterson to speak at UW-Madison spring graduation

Author James Patterson will deliver the keynote address at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's spring graduation.

University officials announced Wednesday that Patterson would speak at the May 9 ceremony.

Patterson is the creator of the Alex Cross and Women's Murder Club novels.

He has had 96 titles reach the top of the New York Times Bestsellers List. Patterson's wife, Susan, is a UW-Madison alumna.

The couple provides financial support for more than 150 students through various scholarship funds.