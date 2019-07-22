Janesville City Council approves proposal that will allow homeless to sleep in cars

After nearly three hours of discussion, the Janesville City Council approved a proposal to allow homeless people to sleep in their cars in one parking lot.

On Monday night, the council voted in favor of a proposal that will temporarily allow people to sleep in their cars overnight between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the North Traxler Park parking lot.

This comes as a way to help the homeless population with cars find a place to sleep at night.

Currently, a city ordinance bans people from sleeping in their cars between those hours in public places, such as public lots and streets. However, the vote on Monday night allows for an exception to that for the specific Traxler parking lot.

At first, the council was voting on simply changing the ordinance, without specifically naming which park parking lot, considering both Palmer Park and North Traxler Park. From there, the council moved to amend the motion to specifically name North Traxler Park's lot as the site where the parking exception will be made, and voted to pass that.

Around 20 members of the public shared their opinions, and were about evenly split in their approval or disapproval of the plan.

One member of the public spoke in support of the plan, saying, "this ordinance does not solve the problem of homelessness, but it does provide those with no other places to sleep but in a car, access to restrooms, a measure of safety."

However, those opposed also spoke out. Another member of the Janeville community said, "you don't know how many people are coming, you don't know how long they're going to stay, you don't really know anything about them, and that makes me very very nervous because it can be anybody coming from anywhere with any background."

A pilot of the plan begins August 1st and will run through October 31. After that, the exception will be removed, and sleeping in a publicly parked car overnight will be banned again. The council said they will take the winter to review the results of the pilot.