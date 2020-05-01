Janesville Farmers Market kicks off on Saturday morning

The Janesville Farmers Market opens for the season on Saturday, May 2nd. Organizers say patrons can expect big changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The biggest thing is that our guests and our vendors will be required to wear masks and our vendors will be required to wear gloves,” said Steve Knox, secretary on the board of directors.

The market will be held every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October. There will be 15 vendors on hand selling their goods. Only a certain number of people will be allowed to shop at once to ensure proper social distancing.

“Our market is a lot smaller than a number markets in the southern Wisconsin area. Obviously Dane county is one of the largest markets in the country. Beloit is a lot larger than ours. We thought that we were small enough to be nimble to try to figure out how to make this happen within in the restrictions that the governor has in place and that our city is upholding,” said Knox.

Customers are being asked to not touch any of the produce unless they plan on purchasing it.

“We request that once you get there, shop with your eyes. We are not going to allow our customers or guests to touch the produce. We are going to request that is done by the vendors only,” said Knox.

There will be no arts and crafts, kids’ activities, special events, or ready-to-eat-foods at the markets.

“This is not going to be a social gathering. And we are requesting that you don’t bring your family down. We are requesting that you bring one person from your family. Obviously if there are special needs we can work around that but please don’t make this a family event,”

Customers are being asked to enter the market on E. Wall Street.

