Janesville Farmers’ Market planning to open in May with changes

The Janesville Farmers’ Market will open as planned on May 2.

Organizers said on Monday there will be changes in vendor placement as well as policies to adhere to physical distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Janesville Farmers’ Market will only approve food vendors to participate at the markets until restrictions are lifted.

There will be no arts and crafts, kids’ activities, special events, or ready-to-eat-foods at the markets.

The main entrance will be on Wall Street and attendees will be limited. Market staff may ask people to line up outside the market if there are too many attendees in the market at one time.

Vendors will have distancing in place and attendees are asked not to touch any of the products until purchased.

Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering and only one member per household is asked to attend.

The market will have hand washing stations or sanitizer available throughout the market for attendees to use.

Vendors need to adhere to the following:





Only “essential” vendors, or vendors who sell food at this time are allowed



Booths will only be set up on one side of the street and have a minimum of 10 feet between booths.



An extra empty table will be placed between the product and the customer or a rope system.



Vendors must serve customers and are encouraged to have two workers, one handling the food and the other handling the money. Customers cannot reach and touch the produce, etc.



Vendors will only use single use bags at this time.



Vendors will sanitize and clean their booths/table regularly.



The market will require market staff, volunteers, and vendors to wear face masks.



The market will require vendors to have their own hand washing station/ sanitizer at their booth.

For a map on the market and list of vendors, CLICK HERE.