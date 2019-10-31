Janesville K-9 has toe amputated amid cancer diagnosis

Janesville Police K9 Fred had his toe amputated as he continues to battle cancer. The Janesville Police Department posted on Facebook regarding Fred’s latest health status.

“Yesterday our K9 Fred had surgery to amputate a toe from one of his hind paws. This is the same toe that was recently diagnosed with cancer,” the post read. “The toe continued to be a problem and had grown so large in size that it was affecting his movement. After many consultations it was decided to remove the toe in the interest of his health,”

NBC15 first profiled Fred in August as he underwent cancer treatment in Madison.

“After checking his pad, I noticed there was a small injury on his hind leg,” said Officer Drew Severson, Fred’s handler and best friend.

Doctors thought it may have been a puncture wound or some foreign object embedded in his paw. But when his paw didn’t heal after a few months of testing, doctors did more tests.

“They took a portion of his pad off and they sent that to a lab and found that it was actually a melanoma tumor,” said Severson.

Fred continued to work despite his diagnosis. But now with this latest setback, Fred will be taking some time off.

“Although it is suspected the cancer tumor had grown back, tests are being done to confirm this. Fred is resting comfortably and we hope he will back on duty in a few weeks,” said Janesville Police.

