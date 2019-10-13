Janesville Little Theatre celebrates 90th anniversary with birthday bash

The state’s oldest continuously operating community theatre company and the third oldest company in the U.S. is celebrating 90 years of theatre.

Janesville Little Theatre is throwing a Birthday Bash Fundraiser to kick off the 90th season on Wednesday, October 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. The night includes a preview of the 90th season, a sneak peek of “On Golden Pond” as well as an archive display and raffles.

Tickets are $20 each and includes two drinks. To purchase tickets, head to their website.