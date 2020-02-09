Janesville Little Theatre presents 'Bedroom Farce'

The Janesville Little Theatre is putting on Bedroom Farce written by Alan Ayckourn at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

The Bedroom Farce takes place in the bedrooms of three married couples, each going through different tests in their relationships. Actors in the show describe it as fast-paced, hilarious, and touching.

The performances will be on Sunday, February 9 at 2 p.m. and running again February 14-16. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here..