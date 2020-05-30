Janesville PD: Man hits neighbor with bottle, threats to harm officers

A Janesville man is behind bars after police say he threw a bottle and struck one of his neighbors Friday night.

Janesville police say officers were called to a home at 12 N. Washington St. for a disorderly conduct complaint just after 11 p.m.

Officers apparently resolved the issue, but soon after they were called back when the man threw the bottle at a neighbor, causing a non-life threatening injury to the person, police say.

At first the suspect, Granit Menxhiqi, 31 of Janesville, would not cooperate or leave the home, and also made a reference to officers that he would shoot his neighbors and harm officers if they attempted to enter his home.

Due to the threats, Janesville PD's SWAT team was called in. But as soon as the SWAT team arrived on Washington Street, Menxhiqi decided to come out and was arrested by officers, according to police.

Menxhiqi was arrested for Battery, Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Comply with Officers. Menxhiqi was held at the Rock County Jail on those charges pending his initial court appearance, Janesville police said.