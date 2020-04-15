Janesville PD: Two men wanted for tackling CVS clerk, stealing cash

Janesville police need your help finding two men wanted for allegedly assaulting a CVS Pharmacy clerk and stealing cash Thursday evening.

Janesville police say two men walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 1700 Milton Ave. just before 8 p.m. They appeared to choose some items and walk to the cash register, but instead of buying the items like usual, they tackled the clerk to the ground.

The suspects then grabbed cash from the register and other items in the store and ran out.

Janesville police say the duo ran south and got into a vehicle, described as a gold-colored Pontiac, Grand Prix with rust on it. Police say surveillance video captured the suspects on tape.

If you know who the suspects might be, you are asked to call Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100, Rock County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at (608)758-3636.

