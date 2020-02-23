Janesville PD asking for help identifying dogs involved in animal bite

The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two dogs involved in an animal bite.

It happened at about at 5:00 Sunday evening near Lansing Drive and North Wuthering Hills Drive.

Officials say an adult man was bit by one of the two dogs.

One dog is described as a possible Pomeranian with red or brown long hair. The other is described as a small, blonde dog with short hair. Both dogs ran west toward Boulder Drive after the bite.

The victim was able to take a picture of the dogs running away.

Anyone having information regarding the identity of the dog owner or the animal bite is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.