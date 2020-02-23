Janesville PD asking for help identifying dogs involved in animal bite

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two dogs involved in an animal bite.
It happened at about at 5:00 Sunday evening near Lansing Drive and North Wuthering Hills Drive.
Officials say an adult man was bit by one of the two dogs.
One dog is described as a possible Pomeranian with red or brown long hair. The other is described as a small, blonde dog with short hair. Both dogs ran west toward Boulder Drive after the bite.
The victim was able to take a picture of the dogs running away.
Anyone having information regarding the identity of the dog owner or the animal bite is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.