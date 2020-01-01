Janesville Police: Man arrested after shooting gun to celebrate the new year

A Janesville man allegedly confessed to shooting a gun to celebrate the New Year holiday, says Janesville Police.

According to Sgt. Dean Sukus, police responded to the area of West Holmes Street and South Franklin Street for someone shooting a handgun from a balcony around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found several shell casings in the front yard of 220 S. Franklin St. and saw a handgun in a vehicle in the driveway. Sukus said no one answered the door.

A search warrant was conducted at the home by the police department SWAT team. Sukus said three people were detained and another handgun was found inside the home. One of the people detained, 29-year-old Zerrick Z. Hammett was admitted to firing the gun, says Sukus.

No one was injured in the incident. Hammett is currently being held at the Rock County Jail for endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.