Janesville Police: Man chokes sister after teased for being a Vikings fan

A Janesville man is accused of strangling his sister on Christmas Eve after she reportedly teased him about being Minnesota Vikings fan the morning after the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

According to the criminal complaint, the Janesville Police detective met with the victim that morning at Mercy Hospital. She told the detective she and her brother, 56-year-old Mark E. Mueller, were at their home on Rosewood Drive when she started taunting him about the Packers’ division-clinching win.

According to the detective, the sister said she tried to calm Mueller down, but he began to strangle her and then punched her jaw.

The sister told the detective Mueller had threatened to kill her and mutilate her body in the past, according to the court document. She also stated Mueller had allegedly previously strangled her.

Mueller was charged with strangulation, misdemeanor battery, and disorderly conduct. All the charges have a domestic abuse modifier.

According to online court records, a signature bond was set for Mueller on Thursday. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Jan. 15.