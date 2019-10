Janesville Police say a masked man went into the Mulligans BP Gas station and showed a handgun while demanding cash.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Milton Avenue location.

The man is described as a 20-30 year old, wearing a blue windbreaker with white stripes down the sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the rock County Dispatch Center at (608)-757-2244.