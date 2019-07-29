Janesville Police search for robbery suspect

The Janesville Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at Lions Quick Mart early Monday morning.

Police say they responded to the store on 104 E. Racine St. just before 2:20 a.m. When they arrived, a worker said a man dressed in all black, wearing a ski mask entered the store and demanded money. No weapon was seen or implied at the time of the robbery.

The suspect ran off with an unknown amount of money. Police then had a K9 officer try and track the suspect, but was not able to.

At this time police are investigating the robbery, anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers.