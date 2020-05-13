Janesville Police search for suspect in connection to stabbing

Authorities say they are looking for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing in Janesville.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to 12 1/2 S. Academy St. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a man had been stabbed once after refusing the suspect's demand for money. The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived. Police say the suspect is described as a black man aged 40-50, about six feet tall as well as bald and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department.

