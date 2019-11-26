Janesville Police searching for man who tried kissing women at Walmart

The Janesville Police Dept. is asking for the public's help locating a man who reportedly went up to several women last week at a Walmart and tried kissing them without warning.

Investigators released pictures of the suspect as well as a shot of the truck they believe he drives.

They said he was pushing a cart through the Walmart Supercenter, at 3800 Deerfield Dr., around 9:30 p.m. when he approached the victims.

He would reportedly start talking to them and at one point offer them money, before either kissing them or, at least, trying to. In one of the conversations, investigators say he asked a 17-year-old employee if she was a virgin before trying to assure that he wasn't a pervert.

When he finally reached the checkout, the man abandoned his cart and left.

They described him as a bald, white man, approximately 50 years-old, 5'7" tall, with a stocky build and no facial hair. He left in a dark colored, crew cab pickup.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Janesville Police Dept. at 608-755-3147 or to email Det. Chris Buesher at buescherc@ci.janesville.wi.us.