WATCH LIVE: Janesville Police to provide update on double homicide at 6 p.m.

The Janesville Police Department has scheduled a 6 p.m. news conference to provide more details about the killing of two mothers earlier this week.

Seairaha Winchester, far left, and Brittany McAdory, right. (Source: Briana Neeley, Khaliyah Smith and Jay Holbrook)

The victims, Brittany N. McAdory, 27, and Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, were found around 3:20 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds near Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive, just off of I-39/90, at what Police Chief David Moore described as “a particularly violent scene.”

Investigators determined the women were at the nearby TA Travel Center around 2 a.m., less than 90 minutes before police received a 911 call about gunfire. At the time, they were traveling in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims.

The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived and was later discovered in Justice, Illinois.

Moore had confirmed they were only looking for a single suspect in connection with their deaths. At the time, though, he did not release the name because investigators had not developed the probable cause needed to make an arrest.

Wednesday’s update that investigators have a suspect in mind was provided, he explained to “quell some of the public’s concern regarding safety.” Investigators have not released a possible motive for the slayings.

