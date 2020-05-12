Janesville Police: two juveniles arrested following vehicle pursuit

Police say they were called to 2605 N. Pontiac Dr. early Tuesday morning for a report of people going through vehicles, presumably trying to steal from them. A suspect vehicle description was given to officers, which was reported stolen out of Woodstock, IL, but when officers found it the driver drove off.

A vehicle pursuit began and after 15 minutes, officers were able to deploy stop stick, which deflated to driver side tires. The vehicle stopped near 1242 Friendship Dr. and that’s when three people got out of the vehicle and ran off. After a short chase officers were able to catch two suspects and take them into custody. A third suspect has not been located.

The two suspects arrested are 14-year-old boys, both are charged with Resisting an Officer and Being an Occupant in a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

As of now police are continuing to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call The Janesville Police Department.