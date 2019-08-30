Janesville Red Cross volunteer heads south to prepare for Dorian

The American Red Cross is deploying volunteers, including one from Janesville, to Florida and its neighboring states in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Jamie Stahl has volunteered with the Red Cross before, but his journey to Georgia is his first experience being deployed. He left Friday afternoon, with mixed feelings, to work in the sheltering unit until further instruction.

“(I feel) very excited, kind of nervous, don’t know what’s going to happen, worried about the unknown,” Stahl said.

Stahl is among at least 19 volunteers from Wisconsin and a half dozen from the southwest part of the state.

He said he plans to stay deployed for about two weeks, hoping that he can return shortly because there isn’t much damage.

