Janesville School District letter details policies following violent incidents at other schools

In light of several violent incidents at high schools across the state, the Janesville School District sent a letter to parents to assure the community that the district takes security seriously.

The School District of Janesville Superintendent, Steve Pophal, said they wanted to remind parents about the safety measures already in place at school.

“As much as we take preventative measures, we are not naïve to realize that we are a moment away, so that is why we have a plan in place,” he said.

Jean Paulson, a parent of a Janesville Craig High School student, said we live in a time where we are not sure what is going to happen when children go to school.

“I wish it would stop, I wish this would all stop. I’m sure there are a lot more parents that agree with me,” she said.

In the letter to parents, Pophal wrote about security measures already in place, such as mandatory check ins at school entrances and locked exterior doors. He also highlighted a strong partnership with the Janesville Police Dept. He said there five school resource officers working within the district.

Pophal said they have a unique system in place where each school can directly contact dispatch and the police department.

“Moms and dads send their kids to school and want them to be able to know how to read and solve an equation. What they really want before all of that is to know that they are going to come home safe every night,” he said.

Betty May said she has grandchildren going to several schools within the district. She said while the schools do have officers, she still has some fear.

“That fact that it is getting so close is scary,” she said.

Pophal said there have been no major incidents, however, back in early November, NBC15 reported on an incident where a Wilson Elementary School student reportedly brought a BB gun to school. Representatives with the school said they handled it according to policy.

