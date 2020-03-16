Janesville Special Event Symposium postponed

The Janesville Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is postponing its Special Event Symposium that was scheduled for this weekend.

The event was to be held on March 22 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

It helps Janesville Area attractions, organizations, and individuals with information when starting a new event or growing an existing event.

“In consideration of the current circumstances, and after direction given by government agencies regarding event and meeting size concerns, as well as social distancing recommendations, we feel that postponement is the right thing to do at this time,” said Christine Rebout, Executive Director. “We would much rather err on the side of caution than to jeopardize the safety of our community.”