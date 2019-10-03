Janesville Woman's Club competes for historic preservation grant

The Janesville Woman's Club was built in 1928 to house an art gallery for the community. Since then it became a historic place on the Wisconsin Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.

The Club is competing for a portion of a $2 million grant given by the partners of preservation. A partnership between American Express and the National Trust of Historic Preservation. They will receive $50,000 from the grant if they get enough votes.

Janesville is one of 20 cities competing for a portion of the grant to preserve historic places. The goal of the grant is to preserve historic places throughout America and inspire support from the local community for their historic places.

The Janesville Woman's Club is hosting an open house Thursday, October 3. You will have the chance to see the repairs needed plus talk with members of the Foundation of Preservation of 108 S Jackson.

If you can't make the open house you can still vote for the Janesville Woman's Club here.