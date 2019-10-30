Janesville Woman’s Club wins $80k to remodel historic building

The Janesville Woman’s Club won $80,000 after getting first place in the National Historic Preservation Trust contest.

On Facebook the group says the money will go towards fixing up the Janesville Woman’s Club building, located at 108 South Jackson.

The club has called the building home since 1928.The structure is listed on the Wisconsin State Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places, as well as the host of a well-loved art gallery.

National Trust for Historic Preservation hosts its content every year to support aging historic places across the United States. This year 20 contestants participated, with the Janesville club coming out at number one.

